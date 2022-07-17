PM to host media conference on Monday following Cabinet retreat

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, Attorney General Reginald Armour SC, centre, and Finance Minister Colm Imbert at the Cabinet retreat, Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Friday. – Photo courtesy OPM

The Prime Minister will host a media conference on Monday at 10.30 am at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement on its Facebook page on Saturday. It gave no further details.

But the news conference is likely to address issues discussed at the two-day Cabinet retreat, which ended on Saturday at the Diplomatic Centre.

The government last held at two-day retreat at the Diplomatic Centre in February.

The retreat came on the heels of Dr Rowley’s return from the 43rd regular meeting of the Caricom heads of government in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Government sources said the meeting primarily a strategic one where the entire parliamentary arm was invited.

It was held against the backdrop of several simmering national issues, including spiralling crime, rising food prices, outstanding wage negotiations, the recent discovery of the omicron BA5 variant among the population and concerns that the country may be heading into a recession.

Over the past few weeks, there also have been calls in several quarters, including the Opposition, for the Prime Minister to fire Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, over his role in a United States civil asset recovery case related to fraud allegations in the construction of the Piarco International Airport.

On Friday, a no-confidence motion filed by a group led by attorney Kiel Taklalsingh, failed during a debate of the Law Association at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain.

Out of the 1,040 lawyers that were eligible to vote, 317 voted against the no-confidence motion against Armour, while 234 supported the motion. Of the 317 attorneys who voted against the motion, 32 voted physically while 285 voted virtually.

Attorneys were also asked to vote on a call Armour to resign as Attorney General. A total of 241 attorneys voted for that motion while 310 voted against it.

A statement from the association late Friday said both motions failed.

At a news conference on July 7, the Prime Minister said he took full responsibility for Armour’s appointment as AG.

On that occasion, Rowley said Armour was a man of high distinction.

“Mr Armour is not a pick-up-side person who was brought into the Cabinet as attorney general. Mr Armour is a person of high distinction who functioned in this country as a judge on the bench and certainly when he was offered the position, the question of him not continuing his business as a practitioner would have been understood and agreed to,” he had said.