PM tests negative for covid19

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. –

ONE week after testing positive for covid19 the Prime Minister announced on Facebook that he tested negative on Friday.

The Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page said: “Please be advised Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley tested negative for covid19 today.”

On November 4, through the same medium, Dr Rowley announced he contracted the virus for a third time.

Rowley first tested positive for covid19 in early April 2021, and again on July 29 this year. He was vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine and has had two booster shots.

Rowley attended Parliament virtually on November 4 and on Friday. The announcement of the negative status was posted just after Parliament wrapped up on Friday.