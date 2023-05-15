PM talks energy with US officials

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley held energy discussions with US officials. – Office of the Prime Minister

THE Prime Minister and Energy Minister Stuart Young discussed energy security with US officials on Monday.

The meeting was held at the White House, Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC.

In a release, the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley and Young met with a special presidential adviser for the Americas Chris Dodd, State Department senior adviser for energy security Amos Hochstein, special assistant to the President and NSC senior director for the western hemisphere Juan Gonzalez, and Eric Jacobson of the Office of Vice President.

The release said, “The talks featured extensive discussions which surrounded progressing TT’s energy security and the potential effects of same on Caricom and the wider Americas.

“Parties agreed to continue working together to secure energy stability for the region.”