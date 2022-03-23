PM signals full reopening of country

News

PM and PNM Political Leader Dr Keith Rowley arrives at the Pleasantville Community Centre, San Fernando, where the party held a public meeting on Tuesday. – Angelo Marcelle

THE Prime Minister has signalled his intention to fully reopen the country and economy in this, the third year of the pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, Dr Rowley said he waited to see what would happen after the staging of the Taste of Carnival in February/March. Given the additional mixing, and the passage of more than 14 days, he said he has seen no change for the worse in the country’s circumstances.

“I am now being minded to tell the country I see no reason now not to open the country up completely.”

The statement, delivered as he wound up a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting at the Pleasantville Community Centre, San Fernando, drew sustained applause.

Rowley told his audience, which included members of his government who were recently reshuffled, he will meet with the health team over the next few days to discuss the issue.

“I will take decisions commensurate with the circumstance in Trinidad and Tobago and compare it with what happens elsewhere,” he said with a reminder that a few countries are facing major outbreaks at present.

“So we have to be careful and mindful.”

While the economy has survived a very difficult period, Rowley expressed optimism there will be some growth.

“Those who are requiring government assistance will get that assistance. Those who can help themselves will be encouraged so to do, and we will strengthen our position going forward.

“We can’t commit to doing all of it. There are those who felt that covid19 would have put an end to the Government that is TT. Thankfully, it has not been so. Tonight, we continue to be mindful of the fact that there is a pandemic and there are viruses out there we should avoid, but we appear as though we are in a place where we are coping with the virus and our economy is doing well.”

But he said people should think wisely, behave sensibly, ignore foolishness, and be grateful success is coming TT’s way.

With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine causing a spike in the price of oil and gas, Rowley said this raises questions about Government’s ability to spend billions in subsidies.

“The question we have to ask ourselves is if subsidising fuel to the full amount is what we need to do.”

He said he has asked Finance Minister Colm Imbert to address the nation next Thursday on how government intends to proceed with this matter.

Rowley cautioned, “Shouting at Government will not help. Understanding the problems we are facing is going to help, because you will be able to determine whether or not the Government is properly taking decisions in a reasonable way and give you a good chance to be relieved of some of the pressure.”

Rowley said Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly will also speak about returning students to the classroom in April.

Pained that they have been out of the classroom for two years, Rowley said, “I am very happy that we are in a position to bring our children out to school.”

Trusting the process will work, he said he will be the first to exhale when that happens.

Recalling his recent trip to Qatar, Rowley said schools there did not close and although they had covid, the intensity was not as grim as it is here, because their citizens followed strict instructions.