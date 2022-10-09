PM sees challenge to PNM political leadership as ‘life and death situation’

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley chats with some young men at the opening of the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Pt Fortin on Saturday. – Marvin Hamilton

THE CHALLENGE for leadership of the People’s National Movement (PNM) is being viewed by present political leader and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as a “life and death situation.”

Reporters broached the topic as the Prime Minister opened the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin on Saturday.

He refused to take any questions apart from the day’s event, but when one slipped in about the challenge mounted against him by former PNM government minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Rowley quipped with a mischievous laugh, “that is a life and death situation,” before walking away from reporters.

He ignored a question as to whether he had filed his nomination papers as a candidate to contest the leadership of the party which he leads. Nomination for elected party position closes on Monday.

Rowley has projected differing views as to whether or not he has an interest in continuing as the country’s Prime Minister and by extension political leader of the party.

Chairman of the PNM’s Election Supervisory Committee (ESC) Anthony Roberts announced two Saturdays ago that internal elections would take place and all 15 positions, including that of the political leader were open.

Three days have been set aside for PNM members to vote for their candidates of choice – on November 26 and 27 and on December 4, which is also date of the party’s convention.

Roberts told the Newsday on Saturday the process is going well and there has been a lot of interest.

He said apart from Nunez-Tesheira he did not hear about any other nominees for the leadership position which Rowley has held since 2010.

Nunez-Tesheira has also penned a letter to Roberts, expressing concerns about the voting process.

In the letter which was shared with the media, Nunez-Tesheira stated, “It is a matter of grave concern, as it is my understanding, that the voting by qualified registrants, is to be conducted over two days – November 26 and 27 and again on December 4, almost a week later and on the same date of the national executive elections.”

She claimed this “amounts to nine days as the counting of the votes cast will not occur until the final day set aside for voting.”

She said while there is no express by-law or rule that the voting process should be completed in one day, that has been the practice and custom from the very inception of the party that voting would be completed and votes immediately counted in the presence of appointed representatives.

Roberts said he had a glance of the statement published in the media, but had not gotten it.

“I don’t communicate with party members on the news. It (letter) did not come to me. I received no written correspondence from Mrs Nunez-Tesheira or anyone else.”

Roberts asserted, “That is not the practice in the PNM. If you have a problem, come, let us discuss it.”