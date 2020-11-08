Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has con­grat­u­lat­ed Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden and Vice Pres­i­dent-elect Ka­mala Har­ris on their vic­to­ry in the 2020 US pres­i­den­tial elec­tion.

As con­grat­u­la­tions and best wish­es con­tin­ued to pour in for the Unit­ed States Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden, Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar found her­self in hot wa­ter when a con­grat­u­la­to­ry mes­sage on her Face­book page post­ed around noon, re­flect­ed the ex­act word­ing of sev­er­al tweets post­ed by a British diplo­mat.