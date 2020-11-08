Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election.
As congratulations and best wishes continued to pour in for the United States President-elect Joe Biden, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar found herself in hot water when a congratulatory message on her Facebook page posted around noon, reflected the exact wording of several tweets posted by a British diplomat.