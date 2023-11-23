PM Rowley greets Trinidad and Tobago football team

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley – Jeff K. Mayers

THE Prime Minister heartily congratulated members of the TT football team in their changing room after their 2-1 defeat of the United States on Monday at the Hasely Crawford National Stadium, Port of Spain.

Dr Rowley was accompanied by Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, Social Development Minister Donna Cox, Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, and Minister of Public Administration Allyson West.

Rowley posted a video clip on his Facebook page showing himself and ministerial colleagues cheering on the Soca Warriors throughout their match and afterwards warmly greeting them in their changing room.

The Ministry of Sport’s slickly produced video used slo-mo features and aerial drone footage to illustrate players’ skill and evoke the heady atmosphere in the stands as supporters cheered, waved flags, and beat out rhythms of support.

One goal scored by TT evoked ecstatic smiles among ministers, while Rowley threw both arms up in a gesture of victory.

Later, Rowley and his entourage entered the changing room to a hearty mutual greeting with players. He gave high-five greetings to each player.

The PM then warmly greeted goalkeeper Denzil Smith, with an avuncular rub of his head.

Rowley lauded, “This man saved three goals in the first ten minutes.”

Cudjoe added, “Win, lose or draw, tonight TT came out proud, and based on your effort, I think every Trinbagonian left here feeling extremely, extremely happy.

“Thank you for flying the flag. God bless you.”