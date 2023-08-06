PM reiterates objection to Kamla’s call ­–’Stand your ground divisive’

News

HEAR ME OUT: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Conversations with Dr Rowley meeting on Saturday at the La Joya Complex in St Joseph. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister said regardless of the outcome of the local government elections, the Opposition will not be able to give citizens easier access to firearms users licences (FULs). He also reiterated his criticism of the Opposition Leader’s promise to introduce stand your ground laws if the UNC forms the next government. He said this law is divisive.

In the latest instalment of the Conversations with Dr Rowley forum, on Saturday at the La Joya Complex in St Joseph, he was asked whether stand your ground laws would address the issue of home invasions.

“What is being proposed is a copycatting of what is happening in America. No local government body could offer stand your ground law, that’s a matter for Parliament. It gives a licensed firearms user the power to act without proportionality. Yes we want to be able to give people in this country (the opportunity) to defend themselves, no one is arguing against that.

“We already have that in our country. We have had situations where people have defended themselves and found themselves afoul of the law. You remember a fella that had set up a cutlass with a spring, and a thief who was robbing him on a regular basis went through the window and lost an arm?

“Was that person ever prosecuted? No. You are not likely to find yourself in a position where you are being prosecuted for defending yourself.”

Rowley said there were 14 states in the US which are trying to get rid of stand your ground laws, as they had very bad consequences. He said Act 15 of 2019 provided a penalty of $50,000 and 15 years in jail for using threats or force against people.

“The law is there. If it needs to be reviewed or revised say so, but don’t behave as though it’s a free-for-all and people are allowed to do as they please and there’s no law and you can’t defend yourself.

IT’S ALL A

‘NANSI’ STORY

“But really what is happening is tapping into a desire that has increased, because as we have to accept, we are facing an upsurge in criminal conduct and this stand your ground, people now seeking to use that as a political magnet to feed into this desire that if I have a gun I can defend myself.

“Yes if you have a gun in the appropriate situation and you have the opportunity then you could and should defend yourself. But that cannot be the national policy where everybody gets a gun and you shoot everybody who threatens you or who you think is threatening you. Because that is what they’re advocating.

“Why is that in a local government election? Not one of the 141 councillors, if they (the UNC) win every seat, could change one paragraph in the law. So it’s all ‘Nansi story led by people who believe they could deceive you and get you to act on their foolishness.”

Rowley said the issue of FULs and firearms was a money-making venture and some advocating for their use are seeing a business opportunity.

“How many of you are prepared to pay $40,000 for an FUL, and another $15,000 to the (firearms) dealer? How many of you are in a position to do that? So who’s going to get the gun and who’s going to shoot who?

“And what of all the families that want no part of a gun because a gun is a serious thing to manage and look after? Because if you mismanage it, you could end up in jail. So let’s not get carried away by this campaign of fear-mongering and solutions they’re offering which are not really solutions.”

Rowley claimed stand your ground is legislation that puts one group against what they believe is another group that is causing them to be fearful. He said such a law has no place in TT.

“This place is a very fractured society. We have divisions that could be easily exploited and it is not the TT government’s position that we militarise the country and we give a gun to everybody. Firearms usage is something that has to be carefully thought out and properly managed.”

PM ON ‘EMPTY

THE MATIC’ CALL

Responding to a question about the “empty the ‘matic on them,’ speech by the Opposition Leader, Rowley said, “Unfortunately all of that is a script that somebody wrote for the Opposition Leader, who went off and made a fool of herself.

“But there’s a problem with it, because in our society, our young people who are fashion-conscious, they know that lingo, they know what that means. And when you bring that to centre stage and bring it on a political platform…you’re not educating everybody,” Rowley said as he alluded to the Trinibad music from which Persad-Bissessar’s “empty the ‘matic,” talk is part of the lingo of that genre of music.

“You’re simply giving recognised rank to something that is detrimental and deleterious to our well-being. Because fortunately, the majority of our young people are not into that, and those who are into it, they know what they’re choosing as their way of life. So to give it rank on political platform is to tell me you have nothing to contribute to the fight against crime.”

Rowley said he was not impressed with the lingo of Trinibad and didn’t encourage young people to go down that road. Trinibad music can be seen as glorifying the gangster lifestyle inclusive of the violence and mayhem that comes with it. Several Trinibad artistes have be murdered in recent times.

“There are consequences to subcultures that damage you. If you believe you could play with them, use them for self purposes and not end up contributing to the existence and sustenance of such damaging subcultures.”