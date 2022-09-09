PM: Queen Elizabeth II left a lasting legacy

News

FILE PHOTO: From left, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Jean Ramjohn-Richards, Queen Elizabeth II and the late Maxwell Richards at a banquet held in the queen’s honour by then president Max Richards, President’s House, Port of Spain, on November 26, 2009 –

Following the passing of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the Prime Minister remembered her for her selfless duty to the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

In a message on her passing, Dr Rowley said, after reigning for 70 years, the queen has left a lasting legacy for the people of the UK and the world.

In the release, Rowley further noted that the queen’s life “was marked by her strong sense of duty and dedication.”

He said that although TT gained its independence and later became a republic, this country still recognises her lasting legacy.

It added: “The Prime Minister recalled the promise that the queen had made at the age of 21 when she pledged her life to the service of her people. That promise was refreshed on her coronation day when she asked for ‘God’s help to make good that vow… I do not regret, or retract, one word of it.’”

Rowley also expressed condolences to members of the royal family and the government and people of the United Kingdom.