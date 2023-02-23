PM positive for covid19 a fourth time

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

The Prime Minister has tested positive for covid19 for a fourth time.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley tested positive for covid19 on Thursday morning after having mild flu-like symptoms on Wednesday night.

It said he will remain in isolation in keeping with the current covid19 protocols.

“He will continue working from his office at the Prime Minister’s residence. He is scheduled to lead the weekly Cabinet meeting on Thursday and is expected to attend Parliament virtually tomorrow (Friday) where he will answer Prime Minister’s Questions.”

A post-Cabinet press conference has also been scheduled for today.

Dr Rowley recently returned to TT from a Caricom heads of government meeting in The Bahamas.

He first tested positive for covid19 in early April 2021, and again on July 29 and November 4, 2022.