PM pays tribute to Michael Anthony’s legacy

In this 2020 file photo, author Michael Anthony reads from one of his book, The Sound of Marching Feet, at Nalis, Port of Spain. – ANGELO_MARCELLE

The Prime Minister has hailed the late author Michael Anthony as a patriot, adding that the nation has lost one of our best timekeepers.

Dr Rowley, via a post on Facebook on Friday afternoon, said: “He encouraged us and made it possible to visit and revisit our ancestry and our progress. He recorded the apparent inconsequential only to enlighten us about who we are and how we made it.”

“As we mourn his loss let us all be comforted by the literary legacy, he bequeathed to us for now and for future generations. My condolences to the family with thanks and respect.”

Anthony, the renowned historian and cultural icon, died on August 24 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 91.

Anthony published many books, including Green Days by the River, A Better and Brighter Day, The Year in San Fernando, King of the Masquerade, and Folk Tales and Fantasies.

In 1979, the novelist was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (gold) for his contributions to literature.

Since the news of his death, many people nationwide have offered condolences to the bereaved family.

On Friday night, calypsonian David Rudder posted a black and white photo of Anthony. The photo was accompanied with the post: “The man Michael Anthony. The gentle griot. The man who write down all we family name on some pieces of paper for we, has left us. Farewell sir (sic).”

On Friday afternoon, the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) also took to Facebook to mourn the author’s passing.

A post said Anthony authored at least 35 books, many of which recounted important milestones in TT’s history.

“His writings were distinctive; his language very descriptive and stories expressive,” it said.

In 2012, Nalis bestowed Anthony its Lifetime Literary Award for his contribution to the literary landscape of TT.

It said All That Glitters and Green Days by the River were selected for Nalis’ One Book, One Community reading projects in 2011 and 2017, respectively.

“Many of his books were launched at the National Library and as recently as July 5, Nalis collaborated with Friends of Mr Biswas to celebrate his work and recognise his commitment to authorship,” the post said.

“Nalis extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Michael Anthony. He will never be forgotten.”

Ian Randle Publishers also offered condolences on Friday afternoon via Facebook.

“Ian Randle Publishers has learned with great sadness of the passing of Michael Anthony, the Trinidadian novelist whose books like Green Days by the River and The Year in San Fernando were read by generations of secondary school students across the Caribbean,” it said.

“Anthony was among the most prolific Caribbean writers, having 39 published books to his name. He was also arguably the most versatile, having written and published across multiple genres including fiction, historical fiction, drama and others.”

The publishers said they take “some satisfaction in having published, in April this year, the first and only critical book on Michael Anthony’s literary works.”