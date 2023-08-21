PM paid stamp duty based on $1.68m valuation of townhouse not $1.2m price

News

Inez Gate condominiums, at Shirvan Road, Mt Pleasant, Tobago. –

THE attorney who registered the deed for the Prime Minister’s townhouse says the rule is that stamp duty is paid on the value of the property or what is paid for it, whichever is higher.

On Sunday, attorney Colvin Blaize responded to questions from Newsday, after his name was called in a pre-action protocol letter to the Integrity Commission by attorneys for UNC activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj who is questioning the integrity of the commission’s investigation of the townhouse purchase and Dr Rowley’s declaration of it.

Maharaj has renewed his call for the Commission to reopen its investigation into the Prime Minister’s declaration of the purchase of a townhouse in Tobago.

He made the latest demand on August 17, in response to the commission’s revelations on the valuation of the townhouse.

Maharaj is now taking issue with the value Dr Rowley ascribed to the townhouse in his declaration of income and assets under the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA).

Maharaj’s opinion was set out in a letter by attorney Vishaal Siewsaran, of Freedom Law Chambers, headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC. He argues that the commission’s original 18-month investigation was done in a “piecemeal manner,” and was “skewed, biased, and incomplete.”

“We believe this is fair and just and in the public interest in light of the irrational and unreasonable conclusion in this investigation.”

Balgobin, through Siewsaran, accused the commission of “disingenuously” having the Prime Minister in a “proverbial safe house” with sly and clever footwork over the valuation of the townhouse unit.

When Dr Rowley and his wife signed the deed for the purchase price of $1.2 million, he said, they would have been expected to pay stamp duty on that figure, and the attorney who acted for them would have had to present a valuation report to pay the stamp duty.

“It is clear that the BIR became suspicious of this transaction and hence commissioned an independent valuation from the Valuations Division,” which, he said, valued the townhouse at $1.68 million, not $1.2 million.

Siewsaran said the stamp duty would therefore have tripled, from $10,000 for the $1.2 million valuation to $33,500 for the $1.68 million valuation, and the attorney involved would have had to advise his client of this sudden development, as it meant the Rowleys would now have to “fork out an extra $23,0000 more for stamp duty.”

He said Dr Rowley, in turn, would have had to give instructions for the registration of the deed and the higher stamp duty.

Newsday asked Blaize if the stamp duty paid was based on the value of the townhouse stated by the Valuations Division of $1.6 million or the purchase price of $1.2 million.

He said, “The rule is that stamp duty is paid on the value of the property or what is paid for it, whichever is higher.”

Asked if he informed Dr Rowley of any change in the quantum of stamp duties to be paid for the property, he said, “That would be the advice any attorney would give to his client.

“And that is the normal manner that transactions such as this are dealt with.”

On the actual amount paid in stamp duties on the Inez Gate property, Blaize said, “ It would be on the registered copy of the deed which is available to the public.”

Newsday obtained a stamped copy of the registered deed which showed Mrs Sharon Clark-Rowley, as lessee, paid $33,500 in stamp duties on the Inez Gate townhouse on August 16, 2019. The property on the deed was valued at $1,680,000 and was purchased from Inez Investments Ltd.

The Rowleys’ younger daughter, Sonel, who also purchased a townhouse in the Shirvan development, paid $10,500 in stamp duties for the property valued at $1.2 million. The stamp duty was paid on September 9, 2021, and the deed shows she purchased the property from Allan Warner.

In the letter to the commission, Siewsaran asked if the commission investigated the declaration of the value of the townhouse for the years 2020-2023 and if Dr Rowley consistently declared its worth at $1.2 million.

“The commission must explain how it arrived at the conclusion that four years could have passed without him knowing that the townhouse was worth $1.68 million.

“Surely, he would have received and paid the invoice from his attorney at some time or seen the certified deed with the relevant stamp duty on it.

“We, therefore, demand a fresh investigation into this issue to determine whether Dr Rowley knowingly declared a false value in the subsequent years as well.”

Siewsaran also asked whether the commission interviewed and obtained evidence from the attorney.

At a briefing on Sunday morning at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Port of Spain, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said attorneys for Freedom Chambers headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan had written to the Integrity Commission on behalf of activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj regarding Rowley’s declaration of his townhouse at Inez Gate in Tobago.

Moonilal said Rowley had stated it at $1.2 million when it was $1.68 million, saying that had “serious implications” for stamp duty and tax payable, even as Rowley had paid the full sum payable in stamp duty.

“We are now pursuing this matter – Mr Ramlogan on behalf of Mr Balgobin Maharaj – that Dr Rowley made a false declaration in terms of declaring the value of the properties on form A.”

He claimed the Integrity Commission was taking “a kid-gloves approach” to the matter by suggesting Rowley might not have known the real value and did not knowingly make a false declaration. However, Moonilal said the property’s value was obtainable from the Valuations Division.