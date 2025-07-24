HADCO store manager dies after car plunges into river 72 CCC workers to be terminated July 31 Judge rules blindfolds for Teteron prison visits not unreasonable Trini surgeon leads life-saving kidney transplant in The Bahamas Farmer charged with 2024 murder in Mt Hope LAC leads growth despite global air passenger traffic slowdown
PM orders immediate investigation into death of 6-year-old child

08 August 2025
Fol­low­ing re­ports sur­round­ing the cir­cum­stances of the death of 6-year-old Jash­er Fran­cois at the San Fer­nan­do Teach­ing Hos­pi­tal, Prime Min­is­ter Kam­la Per­sad Bisses­sar SC has in­struct­ed that a full and ur­gent in­ves­ti­ga­tion be con­duct­ed in­to the mat­ter.

A state­ment by the Min­istry of Health says that Min­is­ter Dr Lack­ram Bo­doe, has tak­en im­me­di­ate steps to ini­ti­ate the in­ves­ti­ga­tion, to en­sure that all rel­e­vant facts are gath­ered swift­ly and trans­par­ent­ly.

“The Prime Min­is­ter and Min­is­ter of Health ex­tend deep­est con­do­lences to the Fran­cois fam­i­ly on the pass­ing of six-year-old Jash­er Fran­cois and recog­nise the pro­found pain of los­ing a child and ex­tend sin­cere wish­es for com­fort and re­silience dur­ing this time of grief,” the state­ment said.

It added that the Min­istry of Health re­mains firm­ly com­mit­ted to ac­count­abil­i­ty and pri­ori­tis­es the well-be­ing of all cit­i­zens, es­pe­cial­ly the na­tion’s chil­dren.

