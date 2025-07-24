PM orders immediate investigation into death of 6-year-old child
Following reports surrounding the circumstances of the death of 6-year-old Jasher Francois at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar SC has instructed that a full and urgent investigation be conducted into the matter.
A statement by the Ministry of Health says that Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, has taken immediate steps to initiate the investigation, to ensure that all relevant facts are gathered swiftly and transparently.
“The Prime Minister and Minister of Health extend deepest condolences to the Francois family on the passing of six-year-old Jasher Francois and recognise the profound pain of losing a child and extend sincere wishes for comfort and resilience during this time of grief,” the statement said.
It added that the Ministry of Health remains firmly committed to accountability and prioritises the well-being of all citizens, especially the nation’s children.