PM: No shift in Opposition’s attitude to Parliament

UNC Senator Anil Roberts stits with his back turned to President Christine Kangaloo during her address to members of Parliament at the ceremonial opening of the Fourth session of the 12th Parliament, Red House, Port of Spain on Monday. – Jeff K. Mayers

The Prime Minister said on Monday that the Government would keep trying for Opposition collaboration on crime, as he reacted to President Christine Kangaloo’s call for cross-party co-operation on anti-crime legislation, in her earlier address to the ceremonial opening of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters in the Red House rotunda, Dr Rowley lamented that some individuals in Parliament believe if things got worse in TT, their own position would get better.

He remarked, “I would be very happy if that view is not adhered to.”

The PM said it was one thing to say you would not support anything the Government brings, but another thing to actually act on that intention.

“We have a new President, a new Parliament and new and worsening situations in the country which require Parliament’s intervention.

“We, at the level of the Government, will keep trying in the Parliament to encourage our colleagues…”

Asking if he was perceiving such a change in stance in Parliament, he claimed to have seen an Opposition parliamentarian attempting to insult the President while she was addressing the nation.

“I don’t see that change. I would like to see it.

“But there are members of Parliament who as far as I’m concerned are not prepared to see beyond what they believe is their prospects in the next election.”

Pressed on the President’s comments on parliamentarians working together on crime, he said, “The President is attuned to the fact we have a very serious crime problem and we have to keep working at it.”

He said everything must be done to get the better of the criminal element.

A reporter asked about public criticism of public officials against the high murder rate.

He replied, “I have not joined that conversation of counting murders.

“The National Security Minister works with me and I understand what he is doing and what the nature of the problem is.”

Rowley again said he would not join such a conversation on counting murders.

“If we have ten murders, it is ten too many.”

Asked about the Cabinet retreat amid social media rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle, Rowley smiled and quipped at the reporter, “Are you looking for an appointment?”

Regarding making steelpan the national instrument, he said he was an aficionado and would like to do it but had heard of legal impediments to it.

“I promise to look at it again and get the advice of the lawyers. But if there’s nothing standing in the way, I think if only for the next generation, now is a good time to push the pan up again.”

The PM recalled help given to fund pan to strengthen communities and for pan in schools.