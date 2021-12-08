PM meets with Tobago council members after 14-1 defeat in THA elections

Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

The Prime Minister met with members of the PNM Tobago Council on Tuesday to discuss the way forward after suffering a defeat at the polls in the Tobago House of Assembly elections.

After the party’s 14-one defeat in Monday night’s election, Dr Rowley invited candidates and members of the Tobago Council’s executive to a meeting.

Newsday was reliably informed the meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s residence at Blenheim, Tobago.

The decision on who would be chosen to be sworn in as the councillor to join the lone PNM candidate Kelvon Morris in the assembly was high on the agenda.

Morris retained the Darrel Spring/Whim seat against his opponent, Abby Taylor of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, by a slim margin.

He will be sworn in as minority leader on Thursday, when he will be allowed to choose one councillor.

It is not known what was the final decision. Newsday understands the meeting was a “very rough session,” as the group looked at how it is going to properly analyse the results and do a post-mortem on the outcome of the election.

Newsday was also told there was also a separate meeting between the PNM Tobago Council’s political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine and Rowley sometime that day.