PM meets with BP CEO

HERE WE ARE: From left, Energy Minister Stuart Young, BP CEO Bernard Looney, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and regional president, BPTT Claire Fitzpatrick pose for a photo on Thursday in England where Rowley and Looney sat to discuss energy-related matters.

PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER – OPM

THE Prime Minister met with BP’s CEO Bernard Looney at the company’s headquarters in London on Thursday, a release from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Minister of Energy Stuart Young and regional president at BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) Claire Fitzpatrick also attended.

During the two-hour meeting, Dr Rowley raised a number of matters for discussion related to the international conversation surrounding the future of the industry.

Looney assured the prime minister of BP’s continued commitment to TT and discussed the company’s philosophy in an evolving global energy sector. He said TT will continue to play an important role in BP’s asset portfolio.

Talks also focused on future gas exploration, production and the restructuring of Atlantic LNG.

The parties have also agreed to prioritise the completion of the 112.2 MW solar projects which are a joint venture between BP, Shell and Lightsource BP.

BP’s executive VP for Regions, Cities and Solutions,William Lin, executive VP, Gas and Low Carbon Energy Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath and executive VP, Production and Operations Gordon Birrell were also the meeting.

The Prime Minister along with Young, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and government technocrats left for the UK with Rowley, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, attending and speaking at the World Leaders Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Apart from meeting with the BP CEO and other executives, Rowley is also expected to meet with Shell, where he is expected to sign documents clearing the way for the development of the cross-border Manatee gas field of the Loran-Manatee reservoir, which is jointly owned by Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert is acting as prime minister until Rowley’s return on November 6.