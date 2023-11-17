PM making the rounds in Riyadh

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during the inaugural Caricom-Saudi Arabia Summit. – Courtesy Office of the Prime Minister

THE Prime Minister continued his engagements in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the inaugural Caricom-Saudi Arabia summit entered its second day on Friday.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Dr Rowley and other Caricom leaders visited the King Abdullah Financial District of Riyadh on Thursday night.

Agricuture Minister Kazim Hosein accompanied Rowley on that visit.

On Friday, Rowley and other Caricom leaders had an engagement with Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Kateeb. During that meeting, Rowley presented Al Kateeb with a collection of books about TT.

On Thursday, the opening day of the summit, Rowley held bilateral talks with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on opportunities for the two countries to work together to create energy security for the Caribbean.

Discussions between Caricom leaders and members of the Saudi Arabian government have explored possibilities for collaboration in areas such as agriculture and food security, renewable energy, climate change, finance and tourism.

Energy Minister Stuart Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne are also members of the TT delegation.

The genesis of the summit was in July 2022, when Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir met with Caricom leaders at their 43rd regular meeting in Suriname.

At that time, he proposed the summit as one of several initiatives to deepen ties between Caricom and Saudi Arabia.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting for Rowley and Young until they return home.