PM leaves for Washington to receive honorary doctorate

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley – File photo – SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister will leave for Washington, DC on Thursday to receive his honorary doctorate from Howard University,

In a release, the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley will attend the university’s 155th Commencement convocation ceremony.

Dr Rowley is among other leaders in their field to be granted the honour. The other recipients are US Congressman James Clyburn, education benefactors Martha and Bruce A. Karsh, health sciences trailblazer A. Eugene Washington and corporate director Benaree Pratt Wiley.

TT-born Howard University president Wayne A I Frederick made the announcement last Thursday. A post on the university’s website said Rowley will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters during the ceremony, which will take place on the main campus of Howard University’s upper quadrangle at 10 am.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley’s return.