PM leaves for Suriname on Saturday

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley –

THE Prime Minister leaves on Saturday to attend a Caricom Heads of Government meeting. Dr Rowley will first host a news conference at the VIP Lounge of Piarco Airport at 2 pm.

On Friday, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Rowley returned from California on Thursday night.

Rowley, 73, left Trinidad and Tobago on June 6 to attend the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California. The summit ended on June 10.

He remained in California after the summit to undergo what were reported to be routine medical tests

a statement on Sunday, the OPM said Rowley would be staying in California. This was reflected in an OPM statement on June 11.

“Dr Rowley is scheduled to undergo routine medical testing in the coming weeks which includes cardiac and prostate analysis.”

In March 2019, Rowley went to California for heart tests, after a plaque build-up was found in one of his arteries in a check-up in 2016. The 2016 visit included tests for prostate cancer, for which he was given a clean bill of health. Rowley got another clean bill of health in 2019.

He previously said the doctors in California had been treating him for nearly three decades. Rowley did not go to California for check-ups over the last two years because of the covid19 pandemic.

Last January, Rowley had an angoplasty (to clear blocked blood vessels) at the West Shore Private Medical Hospital, Cocorite, after complaining of discomfort.

A statement issued by the OPM on Tuesday said Rowley had completed his final medical consultation in Los Angeles, California on that day and his test results were favourable.

Before Rowley returned home, senior government officials hinted he could return before the Caricom heads meeting in Suriname.

The OPM said UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres will attend the opening ceremony of the meeting.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley returns home.