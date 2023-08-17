PM leaves for Barbados

News

File photo of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley- ANGELO MARCELLE

THE Prime Minister left Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday for Barbados.

During a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on August 10, Dr Rowley disclosed he would be going away on vacation on Thursday, after Monday’s local government elections.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday said Rowley is on a private trip to Barbados.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister until Rowley returns.

The PNM and UNC tied 7-7 in Monday’s elections. Of a total of 14 recounts requested after the elections, two are ongoing and a second recount is to be done in a district which falls under the UNC-controlled Princes Town Regional Corporation.

Once these are completed, the Elections and Boundaries Commission will finalise the election results.

The councillors and aldermen of the 14 local government corporations will be sworn in subsequently on dates and times to be decided.