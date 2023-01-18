PM invites media for cocktails, defends invitation record for news conferences

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks with NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis while San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello looks on at the PNM’s media-appreciation event at the Hyatt Regency on Monday. – Angelo Marcelle

SOME journalists were left in an awkward position on Monday night when the Prime Minister, speaking at a “mix and mingle” cocktail event hosted by the PNM for the media, threw subtle but repeated jabs at the very same media.

Dozens of MPs, senators and other high-ranking party members welcomed media personnel for a cordial evening at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Monday evening.

However, the tone of the event took a slight turn when Dr Rowley delivered a 12-minute speech in which he targeted the Media Association of TT (MATT) and small, independent journalists after concerns were raised recently about the policy for deciding which journalists were invited to news conferences hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister.

In fact, the PM opened his address about a seemingly flattering story about his desire to be a journalist when he was in high school.

Rowley said he was unable to make the grades in English literature, so he “stayed away from writing for a living” and ended up in “the science where two plus two is always four.”

He then immediately turned to a recent newspaper editorial which mirrored some of the sentiments raised by MATT about journalists’ entry to the PM’s news conferences.

PNM lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis presents Guardian Media freelance photographer Anisto Alves with a door prize at the PNM’s media-appreciation event at the Hyatt Regency on Monday. – Angelo Marcelle

While the PM mentioned no names or media houses during his address, he presumably referred to online media company AZP News and 104.7 FM radio owner Robert Amar in his stinging indictment of MATT’s concerns.

AZP News and its editor-in-chief Prior Beharry recently voiced complaints about their inability to access news conferences hosted by the OPM. Beharry was present at the cocktail event and was visibly uncomfortable.

Amar also complained last week about being escorted out of a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

“MATT said it is unacceptable to have maybe no policy with respect to who comes to the press conference. Sometimes things are in such plain view that it’s invisible. The policy is by invitation,” Rowley retorted.

PNM education officer Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing and Youth Officer Jeniece Scott dance during the live performance of Destra Garcia. – Angelo Marcelle

“Because if there was no invitation, everybody who labels themselves ‘media’ will demand (to be) entitled to turn up at the press conference – leaders of political parties, candidates, sponsors of vulgarity and insults, those who hire themselves out by the hour or half-hour for good money to extort from people if such persons want to protect their good name. That is going on in TT.”

Rowley said he finds it difficult to accept that if invitations are not sent out to “every Media Mary and Johnny, then there is no press freedom in TT and that what I should do is rotate invitations if a fixed number (of journalists is invited).

“I tell you though, that personally I think I have a good record with communication and the media,” he said noting his former position as chairman on a committee which led to live broadcasts of Parliament proceedings.

He said he was the first opposition leader to host weekly news conferences and field questions from the media at length.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Tourism Trinidad chairman Howard Chin Lee. – Angelo Marcelle

“(Then I’m told) that if some unknown disturbance is not allowed into the compound, then important questions will not be asked.”

That, he said, might imply that the mainstream media are not asking the important questions.

He referred to the journalist seeking entry to the news conference as an “unknown disturber” and a “miscreant.”

“What is this question that is to be asked that is not being asked and cannot be asked and will only be asked if persons who are opinion-shapers and not newsmakers or carriers (are allowed entry)?

“Ladies and gentlemen, I reserve my prerogative of the PM – the PM’s Office, to invite the mainstream media to PM press conferences.

“So when we have 12 or 14 or 15 media houses, we think we’re covering the ground very well. And, therefore, tonight we plead not guilty.”

Party chairman Stuart Young opened the event with a short address and said the PNM’s strong relationship with the media stretched back to its foundations. However, he sought to remind members of the party and the media about the need for mutual respect to maintain a strong relationship.

CNC3 videographer Krystle James, Guardian Media editor Kejan Haynes, and Guardian Media senior photographer Shirley Bahadur. – Angelo Marcelle

“The PNM this year celebrates 66 years as a party and is the premier party in the whole Caricom region. Our relationship with the media, in my respectful view, must be based on a couple things: and by and large, for the last 66 years as a party, the media would be hard-pressed to prove that the PNM has not always respected the media,” Young said.

“There will be instances where you have disagreements. In every relationship, if it is a healthy relationship, there will be disagreements.”

PNM public relations officer Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing introduced individual members of the media to the many ministers, MPs, senators and members of the party executive, almost all of whom did, in fact, mingle enthusiastically throughout the evening. Some, particularly Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne made the first approach and were pleasantly conversational.

Some young members of the media were keen to meet the MPs and other dignitaries in person for the first time.

Many door prizes were also distributed.

During one of the draws, San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi welcomed Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert to the stage to hand over one of the prizes.

Soca artiste Destra Garcia performs her hit Lucy . – Angelo Marcelle

While doing so, Al-Rawi joked to Imbert about whether he had blocked the winner of the prize on Twitter, drawing a rascally chuckle from Imbert.

Imbert, an MP for over 30 years, has been criticised by members of the media for blocking journalists, reporters and even editors who pose questions or reply to him on the social media platform.

Newsday spoke with MATT again on Tuesday. However, the organisation said it was unable to share its stance on the Prime Minister’s comments until the executive decides on it collectively.

Otherwise, MATT president Ira Mathur said she doesn’t believe MATT’s concerns are about freedom of expression since “excellent and experienced journalists attend the PM’s conferences, but one of procedure.”