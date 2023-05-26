PM: ‘I’m Dr Rowley since 1978’

News

File photo of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley- ANGELO MARCELLE

THE Prime Minister says ongoing efforts of the UNC and their friends to discredit him are “pathetic.”

Addressing a PNM public meeting at San Fernando City Hall on Thursday, Dr Rowley said he was not surprised they were calling on Howard University to revoke an honorary doctorate in letters it gave him earlier this month.

On May 13, Rowley received the degree at the university’s convocation ceremony at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

US President Joe Biden received the same degree at that ceremony and delivered the feature address.

On Thursday, Rowley said he earned his doctorate in geology and vulcanology from UWI in 1978.

That process involved four years of research in his chosen field.

He said, “At the end of that, 1978, they authorised me and gave me a doctorate.”

Rowley asked PNM supporters if they had ever heard Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in any of her political manifestations over the years, call him “Dr Rowley”.

“No,” they shouted.

They cheered when Rowley declared, “I am Dr Rowley since 1978.”

He said Persad-Bissessar and other UNC members do not acknowledge the doctorate he earned legitimately because they believe doing so will shame him.

He said he was appalled that people in TT, some of whom claim to be leaders, were alleging that some kind of corruption or impropriety happened for Howard University to give him an honorary degree.

“The crassness of these people knows no end.”

Rowley said he was also intrigued by where most of the personal attacks against him came from during his career in public life.

“Most of that damn nonsense comes from black people, you know.”

The audience cheered when Rowley displayed his arms to show how proud he was of his ethnicity.

“If they know how I love my black skin.”

He urged the population to reject the minority within their ranks who have nothing better to do but try to embarrass TT at every opportunity.

“Ignore all of that. Focus on the beauty of our country.”

Rowley challenged the UNC to show the population which country in the world is not confronted by serious challenges. He said while TT has its challenges, it is the envy of many other countries.

“They envy us in this paradise. Let us not spoil it.”