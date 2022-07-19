PM: I’ll send firearms unit report to PSC, CoP, Parliament

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. –

THE Prime Minister said he had just got the report an investigation chaired by retired Justice Stanley John on an alleged bribery racket for firearm users licences (FULs) in the the police service and vowed to forward it to the police authorities and to lay it in Parliament in summary form. Dr Rowley was addressing Monday’s briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

“I should tell you I have just received the report of the examination of the Firearms Unit of the police service which was being done by a group of persons that you were told about before.

“That report makes very disturbing reading.

“Notwithstanding the best efforts of some of my deranged parliamentary colleagues, I intend to send that report, even before I finish reading it… I’m going to send it to the Police Service Commission and then let the chips fall where they may.”

The PM said the report’s executive summary will be laid in Parliament as soon as Parliament opens.

“All components of it will go to the Police Service Commission.”

Declining to reveal details, he said it will also be sent to Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob.

“What we’ve done is identify the nature of the problem. As I’ve said, there are serious problems in there.”

Asked about former CoP Gary Griffith’s name to be among those sent by the PSC for Parliament’s nod in a new CoP selection process, Rowley said, “Why are you talking to me about Gary Griffith? There are 1.4 million citizens. The work of the commission applies to 1.4 million citizens. I don’t know who the commission will recommend to the Parliament and I have no idea at this point in time how the parliamentary decisions will go.

“So to be picking up the name of one individual and bringing it forward is just for the effervescence of the day.”