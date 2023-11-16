PM holds energy talks with Saudi Arabia

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley –

THE Prime Minister held bilateral discussions with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the fringes of the inaugural Caricom-Saudi Arabia summit in Riadyh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Dr Rowley’s discussions with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman focused on opportunities for the two countries to work together to create energy security for the Caribbean.

Energy Minister Stuart Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne participated with Rowley in this meeting and other engagements during the opening day of the summit.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih hosted Caricom leaders to an investment roundtable meeting with leading Saudi private-sector entities.

Al-Falih highlighted the Caribbean as a high-priority economic investment opportunity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Agriculture and food security, renewable energy, climate change, finance and tourism were among the areas identified for collaborative attention.

Several high-profile Saudi private sector companies were present at the roundtable forum, including the Public Investment Fund, Aramco, Saudi National Bank, SABIC and the Saudi Fund for Development.

Caricom leadera also held talks with Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

The genesis of the summit was in July 2022, when Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir met with Caricom leaders at their 43rd regular meeting in Suriname.

At that time, Al-Jubeir proposed the summit as one of several initiatives to deepen ties between Caricom and Saudi Arabia.

The OPM said the summit builds on commitments made last year “to build a strategic alliance between the Caribbean nations and Saudi Arabia and signals a commitment by all parties to the continued development of an enduring relationship.”