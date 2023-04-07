PM: Good Friday offers time for reflection

News

Dr Keith Rowley –

The Prime Minister says the Good Friday holiday offers an opportunity for reflection.

In his Good Friday message, Dr Rowley said the many mysteries of Easter created an opportunity for citizens to take a deeper look at themselves in their daily lives.

“The passion of Christ has become a living and enlightening record, but it also carries the deeper message of the transformative power of his teaching. We should be reminded that within all of us, we hold a capacity for boundless love, tolerance, empathy, and compassion for each other.

“In times like these, today, the Good Friday holiday, creates an opportunity for us all to reach into ourselves, asking individually, some searching questions: ‘Where am I, in my life? Where am I going? Is it not time that I reach out to embrace the virtues of godliness?’

Rowley said during Holy Week, devout Christians had been observing, with intense reflection, their relationship with Christ and the tenets of salvation and redemption.

“In this period, annually, Christians acknowledge what is considered the centrepiece of Christianity, Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection.

“As they remember the agony of his passion, his betrayal, trial, and crucifixion, Christians lift their hearts in the joyous celebration of his resurrection and ascension. This is Easter.”

The PM extended Holy Good Friday sentiments to members of the Christian community on behalf of the Government, his family, and himself.