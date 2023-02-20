PM Gonsalves meets with several officials on the sidelines of the 44th CARICOM Heads meeting

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves met with several officials on the sidelines of the 44th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government held in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Prime Minister, who returned to the State yesterday, said on Radio yesterday that progress was made on some matters at the CARICOM Heads Summit.

He also spoke about the discussions with the Canadian Prime Minister and officials from the European Union.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/PM-CARICOM-MEETING-1.mp3

The CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting was held from February 15th to 17th under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also attended the International Energy Conference and Expo in Guyana.

In his address at the opening ceremony, he identified Guyana as a Leader in the Region’s fight against Climate Change and fostering advancements in the Energy Sector.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com