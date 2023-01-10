PM Gonsalves calls on American Officials to take action against the easy access and exportation of guns to LAC countries

Black Immigrant Daily News

This country’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called on United States Officials to do something about the easy access to guns, and the easy exportation of guns from the USA to Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) countries.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves decried the proliferation of guns manufactured in the United States and violence associated with the illicit drug trade as the main causes of a high murder rate in some Latin America and Caribbean countries.

Noting that SVG has the fourth lowest suicide rate in the world, which currently stands at one per 100 thousand, Dr. Gonsalves rubbished claims that murders in SVG are linked to increased frustration among Vincentians.

Dr. Gonsalves also cited a draft resolution by Mexico, titled “Special Declaration on the Fight Against Illicit Arms Trafficking”, for discussion at the next Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina on January 24th, 2023.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ILLICIT-DRUGS-TRADE.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com