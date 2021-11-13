PM gets third dose of Sinopharm vaccine

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley receives the third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns, on Friday. – Photo courtesy Office of the Prime Minister

THE Prime Minister received his third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

A post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) Facebook page said Dr Rowley received his third dose at the Prime Minister’s official residence in St Ann’s on November 12.

Rowley was supposed to receive his first vaccine dose in April but announced he tested positive for covid19 virus on April 6. He recovered after being treated in Tobago and was out of isolation on April 27. He subsequently got his first dose of the vaccine at the Diego Martin Health Centre on July 13.

Rowley received his second dose on August 6 at the Scarborough Health Centre, Tobago.

On September 18, Rowley went into isolation, in keeping with covid19 protocols, after being identified as a primary contact of someone who was diagnosed with covid19. A statement then from the OPM said, “The test result is negative but the Prime Minister is required to remain in isolation until a further test is conducted next week.”

On September 22, the OPM said that Rowley was now out of isolation, having tested negative for covid19 for a second time after he was recently identified as a primary contact of an individual who tested positive for covid19 after an incident at the Magdalena Resort in Tobago.

On October 29, Rowley dismissed calls from the Opposition not to attend the COP26 summit in Glasgow, on this this basis.