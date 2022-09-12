PM dismisses CoE chair’s complaints

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley. File photo/Sureash Cholai

The Prime Minister says there are enough people to address concerns of lack of stationery and furniture for members of a commission of enquiry (CoE) .

Speaking at the start of the CoE last Wednesday, chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, complained that the commission’s work was being hampered by a lack of basic resources including pens, paper, scanners, internet connection, desks, chairs, office furniture and staff.

Asked about the complaints during a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on Monday, Dr Rowley said there was adequate staff to facilitate the commission’s work.

“I wouldn’t pay attention to that at this press conference this morning. Those are administrative matters…I’m sure there are enough people on the government payroll to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

The commission was appointed to probe the deaths of LMCS Ltd divers Kazim Jeremiah Ali, Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Rishi Nagassar on February 25.

The divers died when they were sucked into a 30-inch-diameter sub-sea pipeline belonging to the Paria Trading Company at Pointe-a-Pierre.

Lynch replaced Jamaican-born Justice Dennis Morris, QC, as chairman of the commission after his resignation in June.

In his remarks at the CoE’s first hearing Lynch apologised to the families of the divers for the delay.