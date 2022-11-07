PM continues covid19 recovery

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE Prime Minister is continuing to recuperate from covid19.

In a statement on November 4, the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr Rowley tested covid19 positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

This is the third time Rowley contracted covid19.

He first tested positive for covid19 in early April 2021, and again on July 29 this year.

He is fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine and has had two booster shots.

The announcement came days after Rowley opted not to participate in Tobago Carnival as he was “not willing to risk contracting it for a third time.”

Speaking to Newsday on condition of anonymity on Sunday, senior government officials said Rowley is following his doctors’ advice and recuperating in isolation.

A picture of a card entitled “Our children’s prayers for the Prime Minister of TT Dr Keith Christopher Rowley” was posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

There were also posts from people wishing him a speedy recovery.

Officials said Rowley is being kept abreast of matters while he is in isolation.

The normal isolation period for anyone who tests covid19 positive or is suspected to have the virus is two weeks.

This makes it uncertain whether Rowley will be able to physically attend the next sitting of the House of Representatives on Friday.

That sitting is the second sitting of the House for November. Normally prime minister’s question time is held on the second sitting of the House every month, in accordance with the standing orders.

It remains to be seen whether this will be deferred on Friday or if another government member would answer those questions in Rowley’s absence.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has answered prime minister’s questions in the past, when he was acting prime minister when Rowley was out of TT.