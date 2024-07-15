PM condemns shooting at Trump rally

News

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. – Photo by Gene J. Puskar

THE Prime Minister has condemned the shooting incident at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July13 which former US president Donald Trump was addressing.

Trump sustained an injury to the upper part of his right ear. The suspected gunman and one attendee were killed.

In a Facebook post, Dr Rowley said, “I join with the US President (Joe) Biden and Speaker (Mike) Johnson in condemning the violence aimed at former President Trump and endangering the public at large.”

He added, “I too agree that there is absolutely no place or justification for any aspect of violence in the political process and environment of a democratic society.”

Rowley said, “Those who might directly or inadvertently foster and or encourage this outcome should give deep reflection as to their commitment to democracy as we all champion it to the diversity of our populations.”