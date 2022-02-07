PM, Chief Secretary discuss crucial Tobago matters

Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. FILE PHOTO –

The Prime Minister and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine met on Monday to discuss several matters crucial to Tobago. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Blenheim, Toabago.

Several Cabinet ministers and secretaries of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) were also in attendance.

The meeting focused on a number of high priority areas for Tobago including the continued expansion of the island’s agricultural sector, growth of the tourism product, digital transformation, national security, land title and adjudication issues, direct foreign investment in property, public administration, sport and youth development.

Monday’s interaction allowed officers from Central Government and the THA to familiarise themselves with priorities and programmes in such a way as to permit continuity and accelerated local and national development.

The meeting lasted four hours and members of the THA Executive Council and Cabinet agreed to maintain functional communication.

On Tuesday, Dr Rowley will meet with Minority Leader Kelvon Morris and Assembly Councillor Petal Daniel Benoit at the same venue.

Representing the Cabinet were Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell, Minister of Public Administration Allyson West, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Agriculture Dr John Alleyne.

THA secretaries in attendance were Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James; Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris; Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin; and Karl Murray, technical officer for the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development.