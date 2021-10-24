PM celebrates 72nd birthday Sunday

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley relaxing at his official residence in Trinidad. Rowley celebrates his 72nd birthday in Tobago on Sunday. File photo –

The Prime Minister celebrates his 72nd birthday Sunday in his native Tobago.

Dr Rowley is expected to spend the day with his wife, Sharon and their children.

Rowley was raised by his grandparents in Mason Hall.

Sources said the PM may also find the time during the course of the day to engage in a game of golf.

Rowley’s birthday is being celebrated in the midst of the PNM Tobago Council’s campaign to win the December 6 Tobago House of Election, which, for the first time in the assembly’s 40-year history will feature 15 electoral districts.

The party confirmed its slate of candidates on October 14.