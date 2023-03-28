PM calls on churches: Do more for children neglected by parents

News

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley speaks during the handing over ceremony of Hayes Court, Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Prime Minister has praised religious bodies for their impact on instilling morals and values into generations of people, but urged, there is still “much more to do.”

He was speaking at the handing-over ceremony of Hayes Court in Port of Spain on March 28. Restorative work on the building cost $6 million and it can now return to being used by the Anglican church.

Dr Rowley said a significant amount is spent on education in this country, and when it comes to ecclesiastical bodies in education, there is a foundation that “without it, I shudder to think what would have been our circumstance, because if they don’t take us all to heaven – and that’s one huge task – they certainly hold us to the best that we can be on earth.”

Rowley said religion has a significant role in the State’s commitment to providing education.

While he thanked Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley, he said, “You have more to do. There’s so much more to do.

“This is a time when, in the absence of proper schooling and parenting, we are losing a significant portion of our young people. Many of our young people are being raised in homes where the parents do not pay any attention to the upbringing (of their children) and when those children come out into the national community, you see the deficiency.”

He said religion seems to play a lesser role in education now, adding that years ago, the teachings of religious bodies contributed to what is fondly remembered as “the old-time days.”

He said children need to be taught the difference between good and evil, truth and falsehood, ambition and lack of ambition, as well as respect and disrespect.

“Encourage them to differentiate between both sides and to take a side.”

Without this, he said, the behaviours seen among the national community will continue to rapidly deteriorate.

“Nothing useful is filling the vacuum.

“I call on the bishop (and) his colleagues to assume a greater responsibility in calling on the national community, especially parents, to take responsibility…and not just raise them (children) and let them loose on the national community and hope that the teacher succeeds, or worse, the police succeeds.”

Rowley made it clear he was not there to cast blame on any one person or group.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Berkley agreed with Rowley’s call, adding,”Something has gone wrong.”

He said it was not just a question of offering words of prayer. but actively helping change attitudes and actions.

“It’s not a vain wish in the sky…You pray, but you act in the best way you can.”

Berkley said it’s “very difficult” to hear some of the issues children get involved in.

“Much of it comes from a serious reduction in moral and educational training that happened at home, in school, in the community church…Collectively, you were being trained.”

He said he would heed Rowley’s call.