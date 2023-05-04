PM calls for PNM local govt election candidates

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at the PNM’s family day in Toco on Sunday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS –

THE Prime Minister is calling on People’s National Movement (PNM) members to offer themselves as candidates for the local government election.

The call was made public in a release from Balisier House on Wednesday night.

The party’s secretariat said Dr Rowley made the announcement at a general council meeting of the party on Monday. The release quotes the Prime Minister as saying the local government election is “imminent.”

“Speaking to the meeting, the Political Leader said, “The People’s National Movement is determined to improve the Local Government system and we look forward to the new system of local government with the Reform in the new term,” the release said.

The release said the party takes its responsibility to govern seriously and is committed to participating in every election. Nominations will be open from May 2 to June 2.

“Screening will begin shortly thereafter for the nominees for all 141 Electoral Districts across the 14 Municipalities in Trinidad,” the release said.

In November 2022, Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi announced the parts of the Local Government legislation would be proclaimed, extending the elected terms of councilors and aldermen by one year.

The proclamation drew widespread criticism as the Government was accused of delaying the election, which at that time was due by March 2023.