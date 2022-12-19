PM Browne hails Rawdon Turner as “a representative they deserve”

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said:

St Peter finally getting a representative that they deserve in Rawdon Turner, to replace the rotten element Asot Michael, who was arrested and is still being pursued for bribery by the UK Crime Agency.

Asot is ungovernable, has a propensity to abuse power and has no place in the contemporary governance of our country.

Let’s preserve the integrity of our country and its people, by keeping that rotten element and his UPP Losers, Laggards and Charlatans (LLC’s) out of public office.

Support Team Labour’s next level development of progress and prosperity.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP