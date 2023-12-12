PM blames UNC for Integrity Commission’s ‘fishing expedition’

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley – ROGER JACOB

THE Prime Minister on Monday blamed the Opposition UNC for what he dubbed “a fishing expedition” by the Integrity Commission into his discounted purchase of a townhouse at Inez Gate development in Tobago.

Newsday asked Dr Rowley if the discount constituted “a gift” to him and, if so, could such a gift be the basis to probe contacts held by his businessman friend who sold him the property.

Rowley replied via WhatsApp.

“What did they examine for the last two years and subsequently, as at June 29 this year, conclude and issued to me a termination letter which states that I have broken no law and was not in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act and that the commercial transaction of my purchase was not in relation to my duty and therefore the allegations had no basis?”

He said at the time that position was arrived at, some six months ago, it was made public.

“The UNC, who was the author of all the failed allegations, were very disappointed and loudly protested in advice to the commission.

“Based on that, the commission has reopened the same enquiry for the singular purpose so that it can be said that as Prime Minister, I am ‘under investigation.’

“It is a fishing expedition that in itself facilitates political slander.”

On August 10, Rowley defended himself at a post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

The UNC had complained that in his annual declaration of assets to the Integrity Commission, Rowley had failed to declare the townhouse under “land” on form B, a statement of registrable interests available for public viewing, but had declared it only on form A, the confidential declaration of income, assets and liabilities.

The commission had, in turn, said he had failed to note the townhouse in his statement of registrable interests, which constituted a breach of the IPLA, but that was not an offence that could be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, the PM did not view the commission’s statement as having done him any favours, but said he had been publicly pilloried and accused of criminal conduct and vowed not to allow anyone to fool the population.