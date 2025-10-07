Benjamin: Self Help Commission placed under PM to tackle ‘financial issues’ Swaratsingh says he never said property tax payments were disbursed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets 4 years in prison for case involving sex workers, violence and ‘freak-offs’ Sobers: T&amp;T has ‘no tension with Caricom countries’ Lockdown at San Fernando West triggers calls for police patrols Two held minutes after Arouca robbery
Local News

PM backs David Lee amid new arrests

07 October 2025
Prime Min­is­ter Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar has ex­pressed con­fi­dence in the ju­di­cial sys­tem fol­low­ing the ar­rest of Min­is­ter of Hous­ing David Lee and busi­ness­man Hugh Leong Poi ear­li­er to­day.

Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Al­lis­ter Gue­var­ro re­ceived ju­di­cial war­rants around 12:15 pm for the ap­pre­hen­sion of Lee, Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment for Ca­roni Cen­tral, and Leong Poi, pro­pri­etor of Sport Out­let Lim­it­ed.

The war­rants were filed by the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions un­der Sec­tion 23(5) of the In­dictable Of­fences (Pre­lim­i­nary En­quiry) Act, Chap­ter 12:01.

Both in­di­vid­u­als were tak­en in­to cus­tody by of­fi­cers of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice and are un­der­go­ing stan­dard pro­cess­ing pro­ce­dures.

Com­mis­sion­er Gue­var­ro con­firmed that the Po­lice Ser­vice is act­ing in ac­cor­dance with le­gal man­dates, up­hold­ing the rule of law, and en­sur­ing all ju­di­cial di­rec­tives are ex­e­cut­ed with in­tegri­ty and im­par­tial­i­ty.

Ad­dress­ing the ar­rests, the Prime Min­is­ter said, “We have re­spect for the courts of the land. Min­is­ter Lee was ac­quit­ted of these al­le­ga­tions be­fore. Now that the charges have been re­laid we have con­fi­dence in the courts to de­liv­er a just re­sult.”

