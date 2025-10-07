PM backs David Lee amid new arrests

Prime Min­is­ter Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar has ex­pressed con­fi­dence in the ju­di­cial sys­tem fol­low­ing the ar­rest of Min­is­ter of Hous­ing David Lee and busi­ness­man Hugh Leong Poi ear­li­er to­day.

Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Al­lis­ter Gue­var­ro re­ceived ju­di­cial war­rants around 12:15 pm for the ap­pre­hen­sion of Lee, Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment for Ca­roni Cen­tral, and Leong Poi, pro­pri­etor of Sport Out­let Lim­it­ed.

The war­rants were filed by the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions un­der Sec­tion 23(5) of the In­dictable Of­fences (Pre­lim­i­nary En­quiry) Act, Chap­ter 12:01.

Both in­di­vid­u­als were tak­en in­to cus­tody by of­fi­cers of the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice and are un­der­go­ing stan­dard pro­cess­ing pro­ce­dures.

Com­mis­sion­er Gue­var­ro con­firmed that the Po­lice Ser­vice is act­ing in ac­cor­dance with le­gal man­dates, up­hold­ing the rule of law, and en­sur­ing all ju­di­cial di­rec­tives are ex­e­cut­ed with in­tegri­ty and im­par­tial­i­ty.

Ad­dress­ing the ar­rests, the Prime Min­is­ter said, “We have re­spect for the courts of the land. Min­is­ter Lee was ac­quit­ted of these al­le­ga­tions be­fore. Now that the charges have been re­laid we have con­fi­dence in the courts to de­liv­er a just re­sult.”