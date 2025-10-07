PM backs David Lee amid new arrests
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed confidence in the judicial system following the arrest of Minister of Housing David Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi earlier today.
Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro received judicial warrants around 12:15 pm for the apprehension of Lee, Member of Parliament for Caroni Central, and Leong Poi, proprietor of Sport Outlet Limited.
The warrants were filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions under Section 23(5) of the Indictable Offences (Preliminary Enquiry) Act, Chapter 12:01.
Both individuals were taken into custody by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and are undergoing standard processing procedures.
Commissioner Guevarro confirmed that the Police Service is acting in accordance with legal mandates, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring all judicial directives are executed with integrity and impartiality.
Addressing the arrests, the Prime Minister said, “We have respect for the courts of the land. Minister Lee was acquitted of these allegations before. Now that the charges have been relaid we have confidence in the courts to deliver a just result.”