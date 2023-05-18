PM back from Washington DC

News

File photo of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley- ANGELO MARCELLE

THE Prime Minister has returned home.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said Dr Rowley returned to TT from Washington DC on the same day.

Rowley left TT for Washington DC to attend the 155th Commencement Convocation Ceremony of Howard University at the Capital One Arena on May 13.

He received an honorary Doctor of Letters from Howard University during the institution’s 155th Commencement Convocation ceremony.

US President Joe Biden, who also received an honorary degree from the university at the same ceremony, delivered the convocation speech at that event.

Biden praised TT as one of the US’ strongest allies in the Caribbean.

Speaking directly to Rowley, Biden said, “Prime Minister. I didn’t know you were so talented. I just thought you were a foreign policies…you know…Latin American guy. We gotta talk.”

Biden said, “All kidding aside. Thank you for being a strong partner in the Caribbean, for addressing climate change and supporting democracy across the western hemisphere.”

On Monday, Rowley held energy discussions with Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, former US Senator, Chris Dodd at the White House, Washington, DC.

On Tuesday, Rowley held talks with US Congressman in Washington DC about energy security for TT and the wider region of the Americas, including Caricom.

Energy Minister Stuart Young, who attended all of these meetings, returned home with Rowley on Wednesday.