PM attends parliamentary sitting virtually

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responds to questions virtually during the siting of the House of Representatives on Friday. – AYANNA KINSALE

The Prime Minister attended Friday’s sitting of Parliament virtually because he was still in quarantine having tested positive for covid19, for a third time, on November 4. Dr Rowley also attended virtually on that day.

However, on Friday, hours after the sitting of the House was adjourned, he announced on his Facebook page that he tested negative.

The PM first tested positive for covid19 in early April 2021, and again on July 29 this year. He was vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine and has had two booster shots.

During the previous and current sessions of Parliament, President’s House authorised any MP wishing to attend sittings virtually. By notice dated August 23, acting President Christine Kangaloo authorised any member’s wish to be “present virtually with the approval of the Speaker.” Several parliamentarians had taken advantage of the option.

Rowley did not remain for the entire sitting, but left the virtual platform after answering eight of the 12 questions which were listed for him to answer. He appeared sitting behind a desk dressed in a jacket and tie, with a bookshelf and national flag behind him.

The House sat in the Senate’s south chamber rather than its usual north chamber. This shift followed the collapse of part of the ceiling of the north chamber recently.

Leader of the House Camille Robinson-Regis said she was informed that Udecott was dealing with the repairs in conjunction with the Office of the Prime Minister. She was not able to elaborate on the exact nature of the disrepair.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked whether the state of affairs was acceptable given that $441 million had been spent to refurbish and repair the Red House. He asked if Robinson-Regis could give a timeframe in which repairs would be completed, so members would not be asked to “squat” in the Senate chamber.

Robinson-Regis said the House of Representatives had been “squatting” in Tower C for ten years while the Opposition gave hundreds of millions to a contractor to fix the building.

“Given that we were under tarpaulin in the Red House, those on the other side should be grateful that we were able to repair the Red House in a short space of time to the extent that we have two chambers and we can use this chamber while the other chamber is being repaired.”

The uproar and back and forth between both sides continued for some time after this response.