Plymouth man charged with murder of Tobago teen

Murder victim Precious Wills, 17, who was shot dead on August 27, at Uptop bar, Milford Road, Crown Point, Tobago. –

A PLYMOUTH man is expected to appear before a Scarborough magistrate, Tobago, on Monday charged with the murder of Precious Wills, 17, and the wounding of another woman on August 27, a release from the police said on Saturday.

Omar Charles, 31, a heavy machinery operator, was also charged with shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, after advice from acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, on Friday.

He was charged by WPC De Gannes, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

Wills, of Bon Accord, was shot on August 27 at the Uptop bar, Milford Road, Crown Point. She was later declared dead on arrival at the Scarborough General Hospital.

The release said an 18-year-old woman, who was also shot and wounded in the incident, remains warded at the hospital’s intensive care unit in critical condition.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident on August 27 by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force and Joint Intelligence Patrol Unit.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Lystra Bridgelal, Insp Hezron Lynch, acting W/Insp Lorine Joefield and Cpl (Ag.) Subiah, of Homicide Bureau.

They were assisted by officers from the Tobago Division Task Force, the Criminal Investigations Department and the Joint Intelligence Patrol Unit.