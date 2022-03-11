Plumbers Assoc president appointed to WASA board

News

PRESIDENT of the Plumbers Association TT (TPATT) Alston Fournillier has been appointed as a commissioner of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Thursday. Fournillier is a chartered builder and surveyor.

WASA said in a release that Fournillier’s experience as TPATT head has allowed him to spearhead several initiatives that will positively impact critical elements of WASA’s operations during his tenure on the board.

Interim chairman Ravindra Nanga also received his letter of appointment confirming his position as chairman of the board and Acherson Wells was appointed as deputy chairman.

Nanga has served on the board since July 2021.

He has been an attorney-at-law for over two decades, is currently a director on the Civil Aviation Board and previously sat as a director on the board of the North Central Regional Health Authority.

The release said over the past months, Nanga’s contribution has made substantial progress in preparing WASA for large-scale transformation, to a technology-driven water and wastewater authority.

Wells has over 40 years of experience as an engineer, primarily at the former TRINTOC and Petrotrin. He has also served as the general manager of the Public Transport Service Company and as a commissioner on the board of the TT Electricity Commission.

The Ministry of Public Utilities said the move was a part of the ongoing transformation of the authority “to strengthen its efforts to improve the delivery of key aspects of its service.”