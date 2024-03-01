Please help – Chaguanas East MP appeals to CoP

News

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit – File photo

BESIEGED by crime in her constituency, MP Vandana Mohit is appealing to CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher: “Please help the people of Chaguanas East.”

In a statement, Mohit said, “Once again crimes are engulfing the Chaguanas East region.”

Despite repeated calls for police action and measures to mitigate against the proliferation of crime and criminal activities in the region, she said, none is being undertaken or initiated despite a rampant upsurge.

“The authorities continue to adopt a laissez-faire and nonchalant response to this problem plaguing the residents.”

She documented three incidents in the last two days of February to illustrate the seriousness of the situation.

“On Tuesday February 27, a doctor and his teenage son were robbed at gunpoint whilst asleep at their Point Pleasant home.

“Further, a farmer was robbed of his van at his garden in Soogrim Trace, Endeavour just today (February 29) and, just minutes ago there was a shooting at Postman Drive, Enterprise.”

The latter two incidents occurred on February 29.

Mohit asked: “Who, where and when will the next criminal incident occur in Chaguanas East?”

She insisted, “These dastardly acts perpetrated on innocent law-abiding citizens must be immediately addressed.”She said it was useless to call again for the “somnambulating Minister of National Security to resign or the Prime Minister to fire him for his non-performance…

“They simply are numb to the plight of the people and continue to display a reticent approach to this scourge.”

Hence her appeal to the CoP.

But she also appealed urgently to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to meet and explain what can be done to secure them from the criminal elements in the future, at the same time criticising him further: “A wake-up call must be directed to the pompous and bombastic Minister of National Security to address and placate the fears of the residents of Chaguanas East.”