Pleasantville residents tight-lipped about double homicide

News

Pleasantville residents have been tight-lipped about Wednesday’s double homicide at Orchid Gardens.

Newsday learnt that the victims, Akeem “Mendy” Mendoza, 28, and Jasher “Josh” Daniel, 40, had been staying in an abandoned apartment at Building C, a Housing Development Corporation building. Mendoza, a plumber, had an address in the building and Daniel at Catteylia Drive.

The shooting happened on the roadside outside the building at around 7.15 pm.

Newsday also learnt that the two “regularly terrorised” and “taxed” people in the community.

Mendoza died at the scene and Daniel at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police heard gunshots while on patrol in the area and went to investigate. Investigators found 21 spent shells and three live 5.56 ammunition.

They later found an abandoned car with several bullet holes a short distance away. The headlights were on, and the engine was running. Police believe the car was involved in the double homicide.

Both victims had been charged in several cases with offences such as robbery with violence and larceny.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.