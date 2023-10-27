Pleasantville man murdered

News

Undertakers romove the body of Ronald Mc Queen who was murdered on Pleasantville Avenue, Pleasantville, San Fernando. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 64-year-old man of Pleasantville Avenue was gunned down a stone’s throw away from his home, shortly after noon on Thursday.

Ronald McQueen, also known as “Chappy,” the father of six, was shot multiple times with an automatic rifle in a drive-by shooting.

Police found 26 spent shells at the scene of the murder.

Residents said he was born and bred in Pleasantville and had never been in any trouble with the law.

A neighbour said, “He was a good one. He never interfered with anybody. He liked to cuss, but the cursing was never directed at anyone. He would come out, drink a beer by the bar and go back inside.”

They believe that he was not the intended target, but was used to send a message to a relative.

Investigations are continuing.