Pleasantville man held with gun, ammo, ganja

Southern Division police arrested a man after allegedly finding a gun, ammunition, and marijuana in Pleasantville on Friday.

A police statement on Friday said “an intelligence unit” of the service received information on Thursday about a man who was stashing guns and drugs at his home in the Pleasantville area.

The release said the unit developed the information further, and through rigorous surveillance, they were able to identify a location at Catlleyea Drive in Orchid Gardens.

On Friday, the unit co-ordinated an operation with Southern Division police, obtained a warrant and searched the house.

The police found a Glock 30 pistol, a Glock magazine, an extended magazine containing 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 425 grammes of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $63,673.50.

The police arrested the man and took him to the Marabella police station, where he is expected to be charged.

