PLAY PAN, DON’T ‘FRAID POWDER

Desperadoes Steel Orchestra seranades the crowd as it is ‘powdered’ on Knox Street, Port of Spain, before the start of the parade. – Sureash Cholai

Pan Tribago hosted its Pan and Powder Parade from City Hall to the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai shares these images of the fun.

More powder for everyone who wants it on Pembroke Street. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Silver Stars Steelband members enjoy themselves as they play for the crowd on Pembroke Street. – SUREASH CHOLAI

A fancy sailor portays London’s falling bridge on Pembroke Street on his way to the Queen’s park Savannah. – SUREASH CHOLAI

Members of the crowd enjoy the music in front of the Port of Spain City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain. – Sureash Cholai