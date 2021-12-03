Plant operator sues Yara over injury on the job

News

A process plant operator who slipped and fell on the job in 2019, leaving him partially disabled and ending his career at the age of 33, has sued Yara Trinidad Ltd for compensation.

Pravesh Ramlagan was at work on May 9, 2019, when he alleges there was an oil leak in the synthesis area of the plant’s feed gas compressor.

His lawsuit said he washed off the oil and tried to check the compressor when he slipped and fell, injuring his leg.

Ramlagan’s lawsuit, filed by his attorney Saira Lakhan in the San Fernando High Court, alleges Yara failed in its duty to provide adequate safety equipment, a safe system of work, and a safe place of work.

It also claimed the company failed to maintain its plant and equipment or heed numerous maintenance requests from workers, particularly in the area of the oil pump which had allegedly been leaking since 2017.

As part of his claim, Ramlagan referred to an Occupational, Safety and Health (OSH) report which said the company failed to comply with several sections of the OSH Act.

After his fall, in April last year, Ramlagan’s employment with the company was terminated on medical grounds because of his injuries.

Medical reports submitted show he ruptured the ligament in his left knee and now has decreased strength/power and weakness in the knee of between ten and 20 per cent. He is also permanently partially disabled by 20 per cent.

Ramlagan is seeking compensation for loss of earnings, pain, and suffering, loss of amenities, earning capacity, future earnings, loss of prospect for promotion, reimbursement of his medical bills so far, and for future surgery and medical care.

His lawsuit said before and after his surgery, he was unable to care for himself and his grandmother had to do so, taking him to the toilet and changing his clothes.

It also said he walks with a limp, cannot carry heavy objects, and cannot climb stairs, run, sit, stand or walk for long distances.

Ramlagan also said he cannot cut his lawn or maintain his home, nor can he work again as a plant process operator, since the job requires a high level of mobility.

The claim for compensation also says his ability to enjoy sexual intercourse is affected and limited because of the pain he experiences with changes to the range of motion in his left leg.

“The claimant can no longer engage in sex in certain positions and with his regular level of vivacity.

“…The claimant was a very active and independent person and he enjoyed vigorous physical activities previously. By reason of his disabilities and the limitations imposed on him, he can no longer pursue these activities.”

He can also no longer participate in sporting events with his friends or his young child.

The lawsuit further said his mental health was also affected as he suffers from anxiety, depression, sleep deprivation and is self-conscious about walking with a limp at his age, as he considers himself a young adult.