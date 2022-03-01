Planning Minister: Port of Spain revitalisation project making headway

News

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis. –

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has said several activities undertaken as part of the revitalisation of Port of Spain are on schedule and on target, including relocating the homeless.

She made the statement in a release after a meeting of the ministerial committee on the project in February, when the committee received progress reports from the various sub-committees as well as updates on preparations for the future of the project.

She said a proposal is before Cabinet on land acquisition to facilitate the relocation of the homeless in PoS.

“A study for the rationalisation and modernisation of City Gate is also currently being undertaken, led by Udecott, and it is anticipated that a final report will also be produced within the second half of 2022.

“On the aspect of tourism, government is exploring concepts for a monument for Ariapita Avenue, which will serve as a major attraction for the local and foreign tourist market. This is a follow-up to a public consultation which was conducted in May 2021 to share and gather views and ideas regarding plans for the avenue.”

Robinson-Regis said requests for proposals have already been submitted for mixed-use developments of the Salvatori Site and the Piccadilly Street Housing Development.

Other project proposals also receiving the attention of the committee include a potential inner-city tram system, repaving and widening Wrightson Road, expanding the Emperor Valley Zoo, removing the PoS Prison and the Smart City plan.

She said government’s construction activities related to the PoS Revitalisation Project aim to hire in the region of 1,000 people in the short to medium term.

The release said the project aims to establish TT’s capital city as a premier location for commerce, culture and entertainment which will have a high appeal for local and international visitors alike.

It also “intends to increase the number of habitants within PoS, which has dwindled over the years. This project aims to make the city and its associated human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.”

Robinson-Regis said she believes the revitalisation goes even further than physical changes; its purpose is to also make a meaningful impact on local communities, business leaders and policymakers, and it should foster a mindset that will ultimately be nationwide.

Present at the meeting, chaired by Robinson-Regis, were Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell; Housing and Urban Development Minister Pennelope Beckles; Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein; PoS South MP Keith Scotland; UDECOTT chairman Noel Garcia; and representatives from that agency.

The Prime Minister announced the project on November 16, 2020.