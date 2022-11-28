Planned maintenance shutdown at Desalcott on hold

News
WASA site in Caroni. – File photo
The Desalination Company of TT’s (Desalcott) planned maintenance shutdown at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant has been postponed because of the weather.
Initially, work was scheduled to take place from November 27-December 8, but a new date must be chosen.
A media release on November 24, said, “The Desalcott-owned and operated plant provides 40 million gallons daily to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in central and south Trinidad.”
In a media release on Sunday, WASA said it was assessing the impact of last weekend’s weather on its facilities.
It said it was in talks with Desalcott to determine “the impact of prolonged adverse weather conditions on the national water supply grid,” and the “need for its annual, planned maintenance shutdown.”
When the shutdown occurs, there will be a shortage in some areas and WASA is taking steps to mitigate its effects.
WASA said it will continue to update the public in subsequent releases.
Affected areas will include:
Caroni
St Helena
Charlieville
Chaguanas
Cunupia
Carapichaima
Couva
Claxton Bay
Marabella
Gasparillo
San Fernando
Cocoyea
Union Hall
La Romaine
Woodland
Palmiste
Phillipine
Rambert Village
South Oropouche
Fyzabad
Avocat
Siparia
Penal
San Francique
Rousillac
Aripero
La Brea.